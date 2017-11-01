Robert Downey Jr opens the doors to his fun family home – take a look The Avengers actor and his family live in a converted windmill

Robert Downey Jr has opened the doors to his home, and it is truly amazing! The Iron Man actor and his wife Susan live in a converted 19th century windmill folly, which was originally constructed as a playhouse, before being transformed into the perfect family home. Showcasing their home in an interview and photoshoot for Architectural Digest's December 2017 issue, Robert revealed they had enlisted the help of Joe Nahem and the team at Fox-Nahem Associates to furnish and decorate the house, making it the perfect base for them to live with their two young children, Exton, five, and Avri, three.

Robert Downey Jr opened the doors to his Hamptons home

"We wanted something we haven't seen a million times. We didn't set out to do something conspicuously wacky. We just enjoy a bit of whimsy and fun. And we definitely don't like boring," Robert explained about the décor. The finished result is anything but boring. Colourful and statement furnishings can be found throughout the property, while eye-catching artworks add personality to each room.

One of the biggest changes made to the property was within the living room, which sits at the base of the windmill. The designer sunk the room several feet and then added further character with a huge wraparound fireplace wall by ceramic artist Peter Lane. The fireplace serves as the focal point of the room, with a wraparound sofa placed at the centre facing towards it.

The interview features in the new issue of Architectural Digest

Outside, there is a swimming pool and freestanding poolside pavilion, where the couple now spend much of their time. "We now spend the whole day out there, hanging out with the kids and our friends," Susan told the publication. The poolside pavilion serves as the perfect alternative family base, with an outdoor living room and bar, a dining table along with a huge cinema-style television – ideal to watch Robert's latest Hollywood movie on the big screen!

