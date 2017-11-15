Home Sweet Home with Katherine Jenkins Find out more about Katherine Jenkins' home life

Katherine Jenkins has chatted to HELLO! about her home life, revealing everything from her morning routines, to the healthy snacks she always keep in her fridge and her idea of a perfect night in. Watch the video above to find out more! The pregnant star, who will soon be heading off on her Christmas tour, said: "Life is not always what you expect it to be and when you find somebody that you fall in love with, it's amazing what you’re willing to change. If I'm talking to a girlfriend who's just met someone and they're not exactly how she'd thought, I remind her, 'I thought I'd get married in my local church to somebody from home.' But I've married this guy from New York and we live in a way I never imagined."

READ: Exclusive! Katherine Jenkins reveals how marriage and motherhood have changed her

What is your favourite room in the house?

My favourite room in the home is definitely the kitchen, I love to cook. My husband and I love to cook together and it's the family room of the house so my daughter's playing, we're cooking, it's just where everyone seems to congregate.

What is the first thing you do in the morning?

First thing I do in the morning would be to go and see my daughter. Gone are the days of having any time to yourself in the morning so I usually go to her room and get her up.

Katherine opened up about her home life

What food do you always have in your fridge?

Organic blueberries, almond milk and usually things like eggs, cucumber, hummus, sort of healthy things really, things that are easy to snack on.

READ: Katherine Jenkins is pregnant again! Find out her baby's gender

What is your ideal night in?

Ideal night in, probably having all of my friends round, maybe the girls for a girls' night. Either ordering in a takeaway or cooking for everybody. Just getting everyone around the table for a catch up and maybe a funny film afterwards.

Get more inspiration from celebrity homes here.