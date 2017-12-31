See Catherine Zeta-Jones' stunning Thai holiday snaps! The actress is enjoying a dream holiday with husband Michael and their two children

Looks like Catherine Zeta-Jones is having a wonderful holiday with her actor husband Michael Douglas and their children Carys and Dylan. The star shared some new photographs of their dream trip with her Instagram followers. Following the family's travels in India, the foursome are now spending time in Thailand. Catherine shared a stunning arty picture from their Thai adventure, which showed four hands in a traditional Thai greeting. Catherine captioned the beautiful photo: "A Thai welcome."

The mum-of-two also posted a picture of her daughter Carys and dad Michael going scuba diving together. The pair look happy as they sat beside each other on a boat in wetsuits, with the diving equipment behind them. Catherine wrote: "First Daddy/Daughter Dive!!" The star's fans loved the snap, with one writing: "OMG! I thought she was you! They look so very happy! Beautiful moment!" Another said: "Creating memories! How wonderful!"

Catherine shared a further video clip of herself on board the boat drying her hair in the wind. She said: "No hair dryer! Natural blow dry!!" A fan wrote: "Gorgeous! I need those sunglasses!! Where are they from??"

Days earlier, Catherine posted photos of the family's trip to India. The actress, who says she has always wanted to visit the country, shared photos of the Taj Mahal. She wrote: "At the Taj Mahal with the three other 'Wonders of the World' in my life." The family enjoyed a trip to see tigers in their natural habitat too. Catherine posted: "Before breakfast this morning, we watched tigers eat theirs #circleoflife #protectourplanet."

They started their trip in New Delhi, where Catherine looked as glamorous as ever in a cream shawl and matching hat as she explored the Indian capital. And she told her one million Instagram followers that she had always dreamed of visiting India. "New Delhi, India, today. When you dream of visiting a country all your life, and it lives up to everything you hoped it would be," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.