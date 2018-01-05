Loading the player...

Viscountess Weymouth shares a glimpse of her luxurious holiday in Mustique The mum-of-two appears to be having an amazing New Year's break

Viscount and Viscountess Weymouth are enjoying an incredible start to 2018 with a luxurious holiday in the Caribbean. Emma, the Viscountess, has been giving her social followers a rare insight into their holiday by sharing several photos and videos from their villa in Mustique.

"On that island hop flex," she captioned one clip of her excitedly jumping in the air after touching down on the private island on Thursday. The 31-year-old showcased her chic holiday style in a blue midi dress, sun hat and shades, with a pink handbag to complete the look.

Emma later shared a glimpse from their villa they are staying in with their two young sons. The luxurious holiday home features a private outdoor terrace with a swimming pool and sunbeds, all with incredible ocean views.

Mustique is a favourite among the stars and royals alike. Regular visitors include the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who have holidayed there on several occasions with Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her siblings, Pippa and James. Other famous faces who are currently holidaying on the island include Jade Jagger and footwear designer Brian Atwood.

It appears to have been a fun-filled break for the Viscount and Viscountess, who rung in New Year in the celebrity hotspot of Sandy Lane, Barbados. They were joined by Made in Chelsea star Mark Francis, who is godfather to their youngest son, Henry, who turned one earlier this week. "Best New Year's Day Ever," Emma captioned a photo of the group on the beach in Barbados.

Emma married her husband Ceawlin Thynn, heir to the Longleat Estate, in 2013, and they have since welcomed two sons together. Their son John was born the following year, while their one-year-old son Henry was delivered by surrogate at the end of 2016.