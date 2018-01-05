Peter Andre takes children Junior and Princess on fun-filled ski holiday The Mysterious Girl singer, 44, posted a video on Instagram

Peter Andre is making the most of his children's school holidays by treating them to an epic ski break. The 44-year-old singer has shared a video on Instagram, showing the family arriving at a resort covered in falling snow and fresh mounds of powder. "Skiing is gonna be amazing," Peter captioned the clip.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker was heard asking his son Junior and daughter Princess: "Check this place out. Guys how you doing?" Ten-year-old Princess, who is known as Bista by her family, was seen walking up to a large heap of snow and telling her brother: "Junior, stand in that." "Oh my God," another person – perhaps Peter's wife Emily – was heard saying as they braved the cold. "We've chosen a really good week to come," said another.

Peter is clearly enjoying some downtime with his two eldest children from his marriage to ex-wife Katie Price. He has likely been joined on the trip by his wife Emily, 28, who he married in 2015, and their two youngsters – Amelia, three, and one-year-old Theo. The family have previously enjoyed ski holidays in France, Canada and Austria, sharing photos from their winter getaways with fans.

The video comes a few days after Peter shared a rare photo of the youngest member of his family – Theo. Peter, who has explained that his wife Emily doesn't like sharing photos of their kids online, was pictured holding Theo during a visit to a farm. The one-year-old's face was hidden from view, and Theo looked simply adorable wrapped up in a red all-in-one suit. "Great day with the two kids and Emily at the farm. Just great :))," Peter captioned the father-son picture.

The singer recently gave HELLO! Online an insight into what Christmas is like at his home. "It's all about the preparation, and all the night before, and Santa bringing all those stockings, and when the reindeers eat the carrots and Santa eats half the mince pie. The kids absolutely love it," he said. "They wake up in the morning and see the stockings. I mean, it's one of those days where I don't care how little sleep I've had the night before. It's just such an exciting day."