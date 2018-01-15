Find out what the Queen has been carrying on her travels since her honeymoon in 1947! The monarch is one of the most travelled royals in the world

The Queen is one of the most travelled royals, having visited more than 120 countries in over six decades of her reign. And throughout the years, the monarch has relied on many items - including her suitcases! It's been revealed that the 91-year-old royal uses British brand, Globe-Trotter, which has over 120 years of history. According to their website, it reads: "HM Queen Elizabeth II chose Globe-Trotter for her honeymoon luggage in 1947 and continues to use her cases to this day."

The Queen has been travelling with the same suitcase brand since 1947

READ: Prince William and Kate's luxurious £5,000 royal tour luggage revealed

The iconic brand, which create their luggage collection in Hertfordshire, has an impressive list of clientele, including former wartime Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill. The luxury suitcase was used in the 2015 James Bond film, Spectre. In July, we reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are also huge fans of the brand. During the couple's tour of Poland, their bespoke cases were pictured being offloaded from their chartered plane. It's believed that their suitcase was from Globe-Trotter's limited edition Goring Hotel collection, part of a collaboration with the royal's favourite hotel.

Loading the player...

READ: The Queen has travelled - in miles - the equivalent of 42 times around the world

A classic original suitcase, similar to ones which the Queen uses, will set customers back £970. Globe-Trotter was established in 1897 and specialises in creating functional yet lightweight cases that have an iconic and smart aesthetic. The Queen's suitcase, which was purchased in 1947, would likely have been from Globe-Trotter's Original collection, which was designed in 1897. As well as travelling with her favourite luggage brand, the Queen is also partial to her own home comforts. It's been reported that she likes to bring her own supply of Earl Grey tea and a monogrammed kettle around the world - along with sausages from Harrods and her favourite gin.