Billie Faiers celebrates birthday in 'paradise' on luxurious Maldives holiday The former TOWIE star said she was having the "best time ever" on the family holiday

Billie Faiers celebrated her 28th birthday in style during an incredible holiday in the Maldives. The former TOWIE star has jetted away with her family for a break at the upscale Kuramathi Island resort, and told fans she was having the "best time ever" in a sweet Instagram post on Monday.

Sharing a photo from the luxury resort, Billie posed with her mum Suzanne, fiancé Greg Shepherd, and their two children Nelly and Arthur, along with members of Greg's family. The 28-year-old looked glamorous in a red off-the-shoulder crop top and co-ordinating maxi skirt, which complemented her glowing tan. "Birthday celebrations in the Maldives… having the best time ever in paradise," Billie captioned the photo.

Billie Faiers is on holiday in the Maldives with her family

The family touched down at their idyllic destination a week ago, and Billie has been sharing a number of holiday snaps with her 1.5 million followers ever since. One adorable post showed Billie and daughter Nelly, three, wearing matching floral print dresses as they laughed on the beach. "Pure happiness is laughing with you my little darling #twinning," Billie wrote. Meanwhile, another image showed ten-month-old baby Arthur, sitting and smiling in a small inflatable pool on the beach. "Just cooling off," Billie wrote.

The former TOWIE star shared sweet photos with her daughter Nelly

Billie and her family are staying at the Kuramathi Island resort, which features two oceanfront infinity pools, a number of buffet and à la carte restaurants, plus two bars. The reality TV star would be able to keep her daughter Nelly entertained at the resident children's club, while the group will also be able to enjoy swimming and snorkelling in the sea.

Billie's baby son Arthur cooled down in the shade

A seven-night all-inclusive stay at the resort ranges between £1,657 and £2,748 per person for a Garden Villa. However a Beach Villa, where Billie and her family appear to be staying, could cost as much as £2,582 per person in January.