The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a packed itinerary during their whistle-stop royal tour of Sweden and Norway. The royal couple will embark on their tour on Tuesday, visiting some tourist landmarks in both Stockholm and Oslo over the course of four days, and spending time with the Swedish and Norwegian royal families.

Their royal tour will start with a visit to a Bandy hockey event on Tuesday morning, before they head to the Royal Palace of Stockholm for lunch hosted by the King and Queen of Sweden. Much like Buckingham Palace, Stockholm's royal palaces are open to members of the public at restricted times, with tickets costing around £14.

From there, the couple will walk through the city's picturesque cobbled streets and visit Stortorget, the oldest square in Stockholm, which is frequented by tens of thousands of tourists each year. Joined by Swedish royals Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, they will visit the Nobel Museum, a tourist attraction devoted to sharing information on the Nobel Prize and Nobel laureates, where entry typically costs around £9.

Prince William and Kate will visit a couple of other popular Swedish landmarks during their 48 hours in Stockholm; one is the NK department store, which receives some 12 million visitors each year. While there they will open an interactive exhibition of UK design, fashion and brands that operate in Sweden. The royal couple will also join Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel for a private tea at Haga Palace, which is located within the picturesque setting of Haga Park.

Their Stockholm visit will culminate with an evening at Fotografiska Galleries, where they will attend a reception to celebrate Swedish culture. The gallery showcases contemporary photography, and entrance for the public typically costs around £13.

On Wednesday Prince William and Kate will travel on to Oslo, Norway, where they will visit the Norwegian royal family for a private luncheon hosted by the King and Queen of Norway at the royal palace. The palace is currently closed to members of the public, but during the summer tourists are able to book tickets for a guided tour of the state rooms, which costs around £12 for adults.

The Duke and Duchess will also have the opportunity to visit the Princess Ingrid Alexandra Sculpture Park within the Palace Gardens, which is open to members of the public and is home to a number of impressive sculptures.

The trip will culminate with a tour of the Holmenkollen ski museum, which was founded in 1923 and is the world's oldest ski museum. With their love of skiing, the royal couple will no doubt be interested in the tour, which will also give them the opportunity to watch junior ski jumpers from Norway's national team.