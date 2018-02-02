Loading the player...

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares rare photo of baby Jack from family holiday The model is on holiday with Jason Statham and their baby boy

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has given fans a rare glimpse of her baby boy in a new Instagram account. The model, who is on holiday with her fiancé Jason Statham, posted a snap of herself holding her son Jack, seven months, on the beach on Thursday.

The first-time mum looked typically stylish in a leopard print off-the-shoulder jumpsuit and hoop earrings, as she clutched her son, who was looking away from the camera. "Sun shines no matter the weather with you baby," Rosie captioned the post, which soon attracted hundreds of comments from fans, many of whom were happy to see baby Jack, who the 30-year-old has only shown a couple of photos of before.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared a rare photo of her son Jack

Rosie and Jason are on a family holiday in a sun-soaked destination, which fans have guessed could be Thailand or Bali. The Mad Max: Fury Road star has shared several photos from their getway, including a glimpse at their private swimming pool and photos from their luxurious villa.

The holiday comes after Rosie shared her experiences of becoming a mother in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. "It sounds so clichéd, but it’s just been the most magical experience. Everything feels so special and sweet and wholesome and loving and then at the same time it's been... life-changing, and my focus is now this person; this is what I want to do," she said. "This is what I want to pour my heart into now."

Rosie is on an exotic family holiday with Jason Statham and their baby boy

When asked about how her fiancé Jason is dealing with parenthood, Rosie gushed: "[Jason] is the best dad. I can't even put it into words... It's really a beautiful thing to watch." She added: "I feel different. Everything changes, it really does." The couple, who have been together since 2010, announced their engagement in 2016 before welcoming their first child together a year later. Rosie revealed their happy news on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself holding her baby's hand. "Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th," she captioned the black and white snap.