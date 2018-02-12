Geri Horner jets off on skiing holiday – see rare family photos The former Spice Girl has taken daughter Bluebell away for half term – and it looks like they are having a wonderful time!

Geri Horner and her family have made the most of the half term holidays and have jetted off in search of some... snow! The former Spice Girl, along with husband Christian Horner, her daughter Bluebell, 11, and a group of friends, appeared to be having a wonderful time as they hit the slopes on Monday. Taking to her Instagram account, Geri posted a series of snaps from their trip, including one of her and her F1 boss husband kitted out in their ski gear posing by a panda bear sculpture on the snow, and a video of her and Bluebell dancing with a group of friends. "Move it Monday!! Having fun on the slopes #wigglewiggle," the star captioned the footage.

Geri Horner and husband Christian posed for a photo in the snow

Although not in the photos, it is likely that baby Monty was also on the trip, albeit a little too young to join his family on the slopes. Geri and Christian's little boy celebrated his first birthday on 21 January, complete with a giant teddy bear and car themed birthday cake. The little boy – whose middle name is George, in honour of Geri's late George Michael - shares his date of birth with Geri's Spice Girl bandmate Emma Bunton, with Ginger Spice sweetly branding the pair "birthday twins."

Bluebell looked like she was having a wonderful half term!

Geri's family holiday comes after a busy start to the year, which saw the 45-year-old hosting the much-anticipated Spice Girl reunion at her Hertfordshire home in January. The girl group – Geri, Emma, Victoria Beckham, Mel B and Mel C – decided to use Geri's home as a base for their reunion rather than somewhere in central London in order to have more privacy. Emma spoke about the meeting on her Heart FM breakfast show shortly afterwards, divulging: "At first, actually, it was supposed to be at a hotel. But the morning of the meeting there was quite a lot of press speculation and we thought 'Oh, maybe we need to go somewhere a bit more private.' Geri's was the nearest so we were like, 'We're coming to yours!'"

The mum-of-two confessed that it was a "lovely afternoon" of catching up, saying: "Obviously, we’ve seen each other individually, but actually all together in one room was at the Olympics. It was just like, Friday, we thought we would all catch up, everyone was in town, let’s do this, let’s catch up."