How to stay safe on the roads this winter Beast from the East is coming to the UK!

With temperatures reaching freezing point, driving on the roads can become increasingly difficult and hazardous. And now that the 'Beast from the East' is well and truly upon us, we have rounded up some of the best tips to get you through all sorts of tricky conditions posed by the winter weather. Leading car supermarket The Car People's have suggested planning your journey carefully and keeping an eye on the local weather reports. Keeping a de-icer, antifreeze and a winter kit are definitely much-needed essentials for this time of the year.

Take a look at these tips to drive safely in snow and dangerous conditions:

Make sure your tyres are suitable for winter conditions

Most UK cars are fitted with either summer or all-season tyres, however these tyres will not perform at their best in extremely cold conditions. Winter tyres are designed to be flexible in extreme cold, providing a better grip on snow and ice. Although not mandatory by law, they're a great way to help keep you safe in icy conditions, especially in rural areas.

Top up your coolant with antifreeze

Most modern cars now come with a sealed cooling system that shouldn't need topping up. The coolant should be a 50/50 split between water and anti-freeze, but this can dilute over time. This can result in freezing and potential damage to the engine, so ensure your coolant is at the correct level before making any journeys during winter. It should always be between the ‘MAX’ and ‘MIN’ levels on the side of your expansion tank.

RELATED: Helping hands against the cold

Defrosting your windscreen

If you’re a car owner, then you will no doubt dread having to defrost your windows before hitting the road on an early morning. The best and safest way to clear your windscreen is to use a scraper and de-icer. Starting the engine, switching on the heated rear screen and mirrors, and allowing air-conditioned air to circulate to gently warm the glass also helps speed up the process. Ensure you don’t leave your car on its own with the keys in the ignition, and double check that your windscreen and all windows are fully defrosted before you drive off.

Get set for longer journeys

It's important to plan long journeys in advance, and be prepared for any adverse conditions that might make driving difficult. Check the weather, traffic news and safest routes before you begin your journey, and make sure you have warm clothes and food packed, should you break down.

Prepare a winter car breakdown kit

Winter car breakdown kits are essential to carry in your boot during the colder months. A range of kits are available, with most including a high-vis vest, snow shovel, torch and thermal blankets. Other recommended items also include snow grips for your shoes, non-perishable food and drink supplies, and a phone charger, in case you break down.

Check your breakdown cover

Fully comprehensive breakdown cover is vital if you’re driving during the winter months, and will give you piece of mind that you won’t be stuck if you do break down. Before you venture out on the roads, double check exactly what you are covered for.

Download a weather app

Keeping on top of the weather conditions is vital during the winter months. Before you make a car journey, download a weather app to your phone and double check you won’t encounter any wintery conditions during your journey. If you think you might encounter particularly bad weather, it is worth postponing your trip until conditions have improved.