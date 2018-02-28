Strictly's Giovanni Pernice and Jessica Wright enjoy romantic trip to Rome The couple confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day

After confirming their romance on Valentine's Day, Giovanni Pernice has whisked his girlfriend Jessica Wright to Rome for a romantic holiday. The Strictly Come Dancing professional, 27, and the former TOWIE star, 32, took to their Instagram stories to post cute pictures from their idyllic trip. The Italian native added a kiss emoji to a snap of the lovebirds sharing a sweet embrace. Their first holiday together comes two weeks after he wished a "buon San Valentino" to his girlfriend.

Giovanni Pernice and Jessica Wright have been holidaying in Rome

The pair were first romantically linked back in November, when they were spotted enjoying a theatre date in the West End. Giovanni and 32-year-old Jessica - Mark Wright's older sister - watched a performance of Dreamgirls. The Strictly pro has previously brushed off rumours of a romance with a string of women, including his 59-year-old Strictly co-star Debbie McGee, and fellow choreographer Luba Mushtuk.

At the time, Jessica's friend told The Sun: "They've been on a few dates, but it's early days. They met through her brother Mark's Strictly connections from when he was on the show and they're getting to know each other." Mark was a celebrity contestant on the BBC One series in 2014, finishing in fourth place. Giovanni has previously dated his Strictly Come Dancing partner Georgia May Foote, while Jessica was in a relationship with former TOWIE co-star Ricky Rayment.

