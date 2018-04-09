Kirstie Allsopp posts rare photos of sons during exotic family holiday The Location, Location, Location star is mum to sons Bay and Oscar

Kirstie Allsopp and her family jetted off to find some sun over the Easter holidays, and it looks like they are having a wonderful time! The notoriously private TV star shared a glimpse into her family life, posting a series of photos from their travels, and giving her fans serious holiday envy in the process! Taking to Instagram, Kirstie shared a picture of one of her sons relaxing on a boat with the family dog, while looking out onto the clear, blue ocean. Sporting one sock, Kirstie explained in the comments section that he had "badly hurt" his toe after a competitive Easter egg hunt. "The one sock is covering the plaster," she said.

Kirstie Allsopp's son enjoyed a boat ride during their family holiday

There is no denying that Kirstie's family are creative too. In one picture a handmade lemonade stand had been set up made from a bucket and plank of wood. "Holiday with added business opportunities, if life gives you lemons, watch out, your kids may steal them and sell the lemonade," Kirstie wrote next to the image. The Location, Location, Location star shares her two sons with long-term partner, property developer Ben Anderson. The 46-year-old also has two teenage stepchildren, Hal and Orion, who spend half their time with the family in their Notting Hill home.

The TV star's sons got creative making a lemonade stand

Over the past year, the star has made the most of her time off and enjoyed a range of holidays, including a ski trip with her sister in the Swiss Alps back in February, a beach holiday to Greece in September, and a trip to New York in August. While in the Big Apple, Kirstie delighted travellers by recommending a restaurant she and her family had enjoyed eating at called Oscar's Place. The restaurant had been a hit with Kirstie and her family, and she revealed that after stumbling across it earlier in the week, they had decided to go back for seconds.

Captioning the photo, Kirstie explained: "If you're lucky enough to be in New York head to Oscar's Place, it's run by Neil who came here in '83 from Buckinghamshire and says he's a lifer, we stumbled across it yesterday and came back again for breakfast this morning. charming place, perfect location & delicious food."