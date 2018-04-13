Loading the player...

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher prove that Disney World really is the happiest place on earth The family are enjoying a fun-filled break in Florida

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher are having a "magical" holiday in the happiest place on Earth – Walt Disney World! The couple, who are expecting their third child, have taken their two young sons Buzz and Buddy on the family holiday, where they have also been joined by Tom's parents and sister Carrie.

Both Tom and Giovanna have been sharing photos from their holiday, making fans jealous in the process. As well as going on the rides in Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, the family also paid a visit to the Animal Kingdom Park, where Giovanna shared an adorable photo of her sons holding hands while sat in matching hats, shorts and sandals. "The love and care these two show each other (when they aren't wrestling) melts my heart!" the proud mum captioned the post.

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher are on holiday at Walt Disney World with their family

In another photo the couple sat down to relax while their sons took a nap in their double buggy. "Thought we'd take a selfie while the boys nap… it revealed we have a LOT of wrinkles. No idea how that happened, but a black and white filter sorted us out. Hahaa," Giovanna wrote. But it would be understandable if they're feeling a little tired; the couple have been spending lots of time exploring the parks with their young children, leaving Tom so tired at one point that he had to take a rest in the pushchair next to Buzz.

"You're never too old to sit in a pram and have your mumma push you around Disney!" Giovanna joked. They've been enjoying some indulgent treats while they're there too; Tom said he'd eaten so many Disney-shaped waffles at their hotel that he may soon have to borrow some maternity trousers from his expectant wife.

The couple have shared several photos from their holiday on Instagram

Tom and Giovanna's holiday comes just weeks after they announced the happy news that they are expecting their third child together. The couple, who are known for announcing their pregnancies in creative ways, shared the news with an adorable video of the family playing in the snow - with the camera finally panning onto a snowman with a baby scan attached to it. Posting the film to Instagram, Tom wrote: "We thought we'd make it a trilogy. "Baby 3 coming September! Couldn't be happier. @mrsgifletcher." On his popular YouTube channel, he added: "Mum and bump are doing brilliantly and we're all very excited that our family is getting bigger!"

