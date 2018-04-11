Loading the player...

Get a glimpse at Elizabeth Hurley's 'glorious' £70,000 per week private island retreat The Royals star said it was 'glorious'

Elizabeth Hurley has been enjoying a relaxing beach escape on a private island located in the Mediterranean. The Royals star said Tagomago Island, which is 900m off the coast of Ibiza, is "glorious", as she shared a glimpse at the exclusive resort on Twitter.

"What a place – Tagomago Island, 900m from Ibiza. One of the most glorious places I've visited," Elizabeth captioned the video, which panned to show a large white terrace with a swimming pool surrounded by four poster sun loungers and with stunning beach views.

In another photo, the 52-year-old showcased her incredible figure in a red swimsuit and shirt from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection. "Greetings from glorious Tagomago Island," she captioned the post, which quickly attracted over 50,000 likes from her fans.

Tagomago Island is a private island resort that promises "absolute privacy and luxury in one of the most idyllic and most privileged places in Europe". The villa that sits on the island has five double bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, spacious living and dining areas, along with a swimming pool, outdoor whirlpool, steam bath and sauna – offering everything anyone could possibly want for an indulgent break.

What a place - Tagomago Island, 900m from Ibiza. One of the most glorious places I’ve visited 💋 pic.twitter.com/qL0acY23db — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) April 10, 2018

Guests' every need is catered to courtesy of the dedicated team, who include a private chef and kitchen staff, along with a housekeeping team and maintenance. While prices are only available on request, it is estimated to cost around £85,000 a week at the height of summer, and £70,000 throughout the rest of the year. It is popular with celebrities, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Justin Bieber and Rolling Stones musician Ronnie Wood previously known to have stayed there.

Elizabeth recently spoke exclusively to HELLO! about her TV show, The Royals, and her encounter with future royalty – Meghan Markle. The Bedazzled star, who plays a queen herself in the series, opened up about the encounter to HELLO!, explaining: "I met with Meghan at an NBC event with which we were both involved. I thought she was enchanting. I loved her in Suits and I think she'll be a superb asset to the royal family. I will definitely be watching the wedding on TV."