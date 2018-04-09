Loading the player...

Phillip Schofield inspires fans with this good deed during Maldives holiday "Saving the planet, one bottle at a time"

Phillip Schofield won praise from his followers after doing his bit to help the environment during his holiday in the Maldives. The This Morning presenter, who spent the Easter break on an exotic holiday with his family, swum out into the sea during a downpour to pick up a plastic bottle that was floating past their overwater villa.

"Swimming out to get someone else's plastic... saving the planet, one bottle at a time," he captioned the video. The short clip received a positive response from Phillip's 1.8 million Instagram followers, with many saying he had inspired them to do their bit to help. "If everyone took just a little more responsibility we would be living in a cleaner planet," one wrote, while another added: "What a hero."

Phillip Schofield enjoyed an Easter holiday in the Maldives with his family

Phillip has been the envy of fans after sharing several photos and videos from his idyllic holiday over the past week. He has been joined by his wife Stephanie and their daughters Ruby and Molly, who have also been posting stunning photos from their luxurious holiday on social media. The TV presenter celebrated his 56th birthday while on the trip, and marked the day in style by dining at an underwater restaurant with his family. Footage from the meal was shared by his two daughters, Molly, 24, and Ruby, 22, on Instagram, showing their incredible view from the ocean.

RELATED: Phillip Schofield celebrates birthday at underwater restaurant in the Maldives

The This Morning presenter shared a video of himself collecting litter in the sea

The trip also appears to be in honour of another special occasion; Phillip and Stephanie's silver wedding anniversary. To mark the momentous occasion, the TV star took to Instagram to post a sweet tribute to his wife of 25 years. Sharing a close-up photo of one of the cards he received, he wrote: "2 birthdays and a Silver Wedding Anniversary in one week! That's a lot of cards. Happy 25th Mrs S."

STORY: Phillip Schofield shares rare family photo from dreamy holiday