Zoe Ball enjoys relaxing Jamaican holiday with boyfriend Michael Reed and son The mum-of-two enjoyed a well-deserved rest after her recent Sport Relief challenge

Zoe Ball marked a milestone in her relationship with boyfriend Michael Reed by jetting away on holiday with him and her son Woody over the Easter holidays. The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two presenter, who has been linked to construction firm director Michael since December, shared several photos from their trip to Jamaica on Instagram - and it looks idyllic.

One sweet selfie showed Zoe and Michael looking happy as they posed together on the beach, both wearing mirrored sunglasses. "Lickle bit of paradise @michaelreed99. Now back to work! #jamaica #goldeneye," she captioned the post. Zoe also revealed that they had a surprise meeting with Jamaican singer Grace Jones on the beach after the TV presenter heard her "unmistakeable" laugh nearby while reading her autobiography.

Zoe Ball went on holiday to Jamaica with boyfriend Michael Reed

"When you're lost deep in the adventures of this queen @gracejonesofficial - your holiday read - and suddenly you hear that unmistakeable laughter across the beach #fierce #queen #moment #jamaicangoddess," Zoe captioned a photo of her beach read, before posting another photo of herself and Michael's reaction following their meeting with Grace. "She is glorious & beyond," the mum-of-two told followers.

Zoe's 17-year-old son Woody, who she shares with ex-husband Norman Cook, joined them on the holiday, and can be seen dabbing while standing on an inflatable parrot with a friend in the sea in another photo. "Dab king #myjamaicanguy," Zoe wrote, adding: "Sadly the parrot didn't make it."

Zoe's son Woody joined them on the holiday

The 47-year-old was taking a well-deserved holiday following her Sport Relief challenge in March, which saw her cycle from Blackpool to Brighton in five days. Zoe completed the challenge to raise awareness of mental health in memory of her former boyfriend Billy Yates, who took his own life in May 2017. She was met at the finishing line by crowds of supporters, including her own two children, Nelly, eight, and Woody.

"I lost my boyfriend last year, and I really wanted to do something and find some hope for people that are living with mental illness," Zoe said of her motivation. "To help others find some help and see there are great projects out there. In 2016 over 6,000 people died by suicide. Help is really, really needed."