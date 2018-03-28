Loading the player...

Tamara Ecclestone and daughter Sophia jet away for another luxurious holiday The lucky duo are enjoying a sun-soaked beach break together

Tamara Ecclestone has made her fans green with envy after jetting away for another luxurious holiday with her daughter Sophia. The British socialite has been sharing a number of photos from their idyllic beach front location on Instagram, showing herself and her four-year-old daughter taking advantage of escaping the dreary British weather.

In two photos Sophia can be seen striking a pose by the side of their swimming pool, looking excited as she stands in a swimsuit and sunglasses. "Vacay vibes," Tamara captioned one of the photos, describing her daughter as a "little mermaid" in another post.

Tamara Ecclestone is on holiday with her daughter Sophia

The photos have provoked a huge reaction from Tamara's 402,000 followers, many of whom admitted they were a little "jealous" of her jet-set lifestyle. "It's so sad that I just want this four-year-old girl's life," one commented. Another wrote: "Enjoy the sunshine. Not jealous at all!"

MORE: Tamara Ecclestone throws daughter Sophia a lavish birthday party

Tamara and Sophia are believed to be in the Bahamas for their relaxing Easter break, which marks their fifth holiday of the year. The lucky mother-daughter duo rung in the New Year in Los Angeles, and have since visited Dubai, as well as enjoying two ski breaks in Gstaad.

The doting mum shared photos from their trip on Instagram

Their latest trip comes just a week after Tamara celebrated Sophia's fourth birthday in style, by hosting a lavish party at their home in London. The party also included a DJ and a heap full of presents for the youngster. In a lengthy social media post in honour of the special occasion, Tamara praised her daughter, writing: "Your confidence never ceases to amaze me just when I thought you couldn't get any more sassy you told the DJ to drop the beat. You light up every room that you're in with your energy and your huge personality. So proud of you Fifi beautiful girl." [sic]

RELATED: See more celebrity holidays here