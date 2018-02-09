Loading the player...

Tamara Ecclestone and daughter Sophia enjoy family holiday in Dubai The mother-daughter duo are enjoying a sun-soaked break in the UAE

Life is good for Tamara Ecclestone! The socialite is enjoying a sun-drenched holiday in Dubai with her daughter Sophia, and has been sharing a number of snaps from their idyllic break on Instagram. On Friday, the doting mum and her adorable daughter hit the pool in co-ordinating swimwear, with Sophia donning a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses for her day in the sun.

"Favourite type of day with my favourite girl," Tamara captioned a photo of herself and the three-year-old in the swimming pool at their luxurious resort on Friday. The family travelled to Dubai earlier in the week and appear to have been enjoying the sun and catching up with friends.

Tamara Ecclestone is on holiday in Dubai with her daughter Sophia

Sophia also had the opportunity to dress up as a mermaid during a visit to the Dubai Mall on Wednesday, and had a makeover with colourful green and blue eyeshadow and pink lip gloss as part of her transformation. "Fifi getting transformed into a mermaid," Tamara captioned one photo of her daughter, before sharing another snap of her finished makeup. "You could say she was very happy with phase one of the transformation," she wrote.

MORE: Tamara Ecclestone defends her lavish lifestyle

The family's trip to the United Arab Emirates came just days after they enjoyed a completely different type of holiday – a ski trip in the Swiss Alps. Tamara, her husband Jay Rutland, and Sophia were joined by her sister Petra, who was enjoying a relaxing break after her custody settlement with ex-husband James Stunt was finalised. Photos shared by Tamara show the family skiing, posing on the balcony of their resort, and tucking into fondue together.

The family travelled to Dubai from a ski trip in the Swiss Alps

At the end of January, Tamara and Sophia supported Petra in court as she was granted sole custody of the three children she shares with her ex-husband. In a brief public statement, Her Honour Judge Brassie told the court: "There have been lengthy proceedings in relation to the arrangements following the preceding divorce of Petra and Mr Stunt. The financial matters between them were agreed last year. Also, an agreement at the end of last year that Miss Ecclestone could relocate to Los Angeles with her children was agreed."

RELATED: See more celebrity holidays here

Her Honour Judge Brassie added: "After a hearing I've ordered that the children will live with their mother Miss Ecclestone and I will make an order as to how much time they can spend with their father."