Stacey Solomon shares sweet photo with two sons during family holiday The family are enjoying a getaway in Gran Canaria

Stacey Solomon has admitted she causes her sons to "dismay" by being so affectionate with them in public. The mum-of-two shared a sweet photo with her children Zachary, nine, and Leighton, five, during their family holiday to Gran Canaria on Thursday.

The rare family photo shows Stacey gazing and smiling at her children, who are sat with their arms wrapped around each other on a wall in front of a swimming pool. "When you just can't stop staring at them. My life... Having the most wonderful time spending quality time with these two," Stacey wrote. "They make me laugh so much and I want to smother them with love every second of the day... and I do much to their dismay."

Stacey Solomon is on holiday with her two young sons

The heartfelt post quickly received a huge response from Stacey's fans, many of whom commented on how lucky Stacey's sons were to have a mother like her. "You're so lovely Stacey, and so inspiring that you're just happy being you," one wrote. Another commented: "Stacey, you're such a great mum to your children. The love you have for them and the love they have for you shines through."

Stacey appears to be taking advantage of some winter sun while Loose Women is off air during ITV's coverage of the Cheltenham horse races. The 28-year-old has jetted away to the Canary Islands without her boyfriend Joe Swash, who is busy working, but is instead enjoying quality time with her two young sons.

The mum-of-two said her children are her life

Former X Factor star Stacey posted another fun family photo on Instagram earlier this month, as they prepared for Mother's Day together. "My family is my world! Having the best Mother's Day week with these two!" she captioned the snap. And it appears she soon hopes to expand her brood, after admitting she was ready for children and marriage with her long-term boyfriend.

Speaking to The Mirror, the Loose Women panellist confessed: "I joke about wanting to get married all the time. Even if I wasn't with Joe I still want to have a wedding and wear a dress one day. I don't think I'd engage in a relationship if I didn't think it was forever, otherwise what's the point? So I really hope Joe's the one."