Loading the player...

Lisa Riley has a 'bucket list moment' on holiday in Hollywood The Loose Women star shared photos from her trip on Instagram

Lisa Riley is living the dream in Los Angeles! The Loose Women star revealed she had a "bucket list moment" while exploring Hollywood on Wednesday - seeing the star dedicated to her "hero" Bette Midler on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 41-year-old shared a heartfelt message on Instagram to Bette, thanking her for being an inspiration alongside a photo of herself excitedly standing next to the star. "Well yet ANOTHER bucket list moment ticked off my list... I found my HERO on the Hollywood Walk of Fame @bettemidler without her being MY inspiration, I would not have had the JOY of inspiring others to do what I love so much," Lisa wrote.

Lisa Riley visited the Hollywood Walk of Fame

"Thanks @bettemidler for giving so so so many women the opportunity to be who they want to be and do what they want to do!!! That's why she's the LEGEND she is!!"

MORE: Loose Women is cancelled for the rest of the week - find out why

Lisa travelled to Los Angeles on Tuesday, and appears to be having the best time throughout her trip judging by her social media posts, including another selfie taken from her transatlantic flight. The former Emmerdale star is making the most of having a few days off work while panel show Loose Women takes a break for the rest of the week during ITV's coverage of the Cheltenham horse racing event.

The actress is on holiday in Los Angeles

The actress is not the only British celebrity to have visited the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday; Michelle Keegan also shared a video of herself walking down the famous street on Instagram Stories, as she took her mum on a tour of Hollywood. "3 times I've been on this tour bus. Freezing is an understatement! Mum's loving it though," she captioned another clip of them sitting on a sightseeing bus. The 30-year-old has been spending some time with her loved ones in LA while her husband Mark Wright is busy working on US entertainment show Extra, with the couple spotted shopping for homeware together at the weekend.

MORE: Get inspiration from celebrity holidays here