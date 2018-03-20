Loading the player...

Frankie Bridge enjoys child-free holiday in New York The mum-of-two is enjoying a girls' holiday in NYC

Frankie Bridge appears to be having the best time on holiday in New York! The Saturdays singer is enjoying a child-free break with her sister Tor, and they've certainly packed a lot in to their trip, ticking off a number of the main tourist attractions, including Times Square and the High Line.

The mum-of-two arrived in the city on Thursday, and headed straight to the bustling Times Square, where she asked her fans for further recommendations of places to visit. "Welcome to New York… any suggestions of places I should go and things I should do?"

Frankie Bridge is on holiday in New York with her sister Tor

And it appears she took some of the suggestions on board, taking in views over Manhattan from the Top of the Rock, as well as paying a visit to the High Line, an elevated park which spans 1.5 miles along a former New York Central Railroad. "Never walked so much in my life… resting on the High Line… sun's out!" Frankie captioned a photo of herself taking a break in the park.

The sisters also ticked off another must-visit attraction for Sex and the City fans – Carrie Bradshaw's house. Frankie and Tor playfully posed for a Boomerang video outside the property, much to the envy of Frankie's bandmate Mollie King, who commented: "Wish I was there with you!"

The pair visited Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City's house

Frankie also made time to workout, with the pair taking a class at Barry's Bootcamp with celebrity makeup artist Luke Henderson. "No longer a @barrysbootcamp virgin. Clearly we had too much fun!" Frankie captioned a photo of them posing after the class. Meanwhile, Luke shared the same photo on his Instagram account, writing: "When English friends come into town, where to drag them but to Barry's Bootcamp. Hope you both enjoyed 8am Sunday class @francescabridge and @torsandford."

Frankie is enjoying a few days away before a busy return to work, where she is set to perform in Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment in April. The 29-year-old has also revealed another exciting career move after writing her debut novel, a re-adaptation of The Tale of the Great Easter Bunny, which was first created by Cadburys 20 years ago.