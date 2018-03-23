Loading the player...

Binky Felstead takes daughter India on her first ever holiday They've jetted to the French ski resort of Meribel

Binky Felstead has ticked off another big milestone with her daughter, by taking India on her first ever holiday. The 27-year-old and her baby girl have travelled to the French ski resort of Méribel with her sister Anna-Louise and a group of friends to celebrate the birthday of her Made in Chelsea co-star Ollie Locke.

The doting mum has been sharing photos from their trip on Instagram, including a glimpse of the nine-month-old clutching her passport before boarding their flight. "Someone about to board her first ever flight!!!!! Time to hit the mountains for even better snow #firstholiday," Binky captioned the sweet photo. In another snap she gave a glimpse of the baby girl sat in a Fair Isle patterned onesie and fluffy bear slippers. "My little ski bunny. Cheeks for Daaaaayyyyys!!!" Binky wrote.

Binky took India on her first holiday

Although she has been busy taking care of India, Binky also found time to mark Ollie's 31st birthday. "Counting myself a very lucky girl to have my boy @ollielockeworld here on the slopes with me on his birthday!" she captioned a photo of them standing together at the resort. "10 years of friendship, godfather to my daughter & a friend to me like no other! Love you lots Mr Locke."

MORE: Binky Felstead showcases toned post-baby body in new Reebok campaign

She also enjoyed some quality time with her sister, who also became a mum in 2017. "Little selfie with the sister," Binky wrote, before revealing the secret to her flawless skin. "Had @drmedispa facial before I came skiing. Thank goodness as that and the fresh ski air has made my skin SO much better!"

The mother-daughter duo have travelled to France to celebrate Ollie Locke's birthday

Binky welcomed her baby girl in June with her boyfriend Josh Patterson. She appears to be relishing motherhood, but recounted her first "mummy meltdown" in an amusing social media post earlier this year, as she revealed she had accidentally locked herself out of the house while taking out the bins, leaving her daughter alone in her bouncer until she could run to get spare keys from her mum, who lives nearby.

STORY: Binky Felstead told she might not have children after terrifying cancer scare