Loading the player...

Inside the Beckhams' Easter holiday in Miami The family are spending the school holiday in the States

The Beckhams are taking advantage of the Easter holidays by jetting to Miami with their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper. The family travelled to the States over the Easter weekend, and have been joined by eldest son Brooklyn, who is currently studying at university in New York.

Following their arrival on Sunday, the family headed to watch the Miami Open men's tennis finals, where they watched John Isner beat Alexander Zverev. It would have been an amazing experience for keen tennis player Romeo, 15, who had the opportunity to meet some of the champions and play with former world number one Caroline Wozniacki.

Romeo Beckham played tennis with Caroline Wozniacki in Miami

"Amazing night watching @romeobeckham hit with @carowozniacki in Miami X kisses x VB," Victoria captioned a clip of them practicing together. Meanwhile, Romeo posted a photo of himself with the professional tennis player, writing: "Thank you so much @carowozniacki!!"

MORE: Harper Beckham gives 'superhero' mum sweet Easter card

Victoria and David also appear to have taken their children on a boat trip on Monday evening; Romeo couldn't resist sharing a photo of himself sat at the back of their boat with the Miami coastline in the background. Meanwhile, Victoria and Harper enjoyed some mother-daughter pampering on Tuesday, as they went to get manicures together. "Nails like mummy," Victoria captioned a photo of Harper getting her nails painted by celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik.

Victoria and Harper Beckham went to get their nails done together

The Beckhams are sure to be spending lots of time in Miami in the future, following David's announcement that he is launching a Major League Soccer team in the city. David made the long-awaited announcement in January, saying it was a "dream come true".

RELATED: See more celebrity holidays here

The retired footballer has been supported by his family every step of the way, and they released a sweet video congratulating him on the exciting news, along with a number of stars including Serena Williams, Will Smith and Jennifer Lopez.