Loading the player...

Phillip Schofield poses for rare family photo with wife and daughters during Maldives holiday The This Morning host has been enjoying a relaxing break in the sun during his time off from work

Phillip Schofield has had the time of his life over the past few weeks, having taken time off from his busy TV schedule to spend some quality time with his family in the Maldives. But like all good things, the luxury holiday – which aptly fell on the This Morning host's 56th birthday on 1 April – is closely coming to an end, with the doting family man sharing a rare photo of the entire Schofield clan on the last night of their travels.

Phillip Schofield posed in the sea with his family on their last night in the Maldives

Taking to Instagram, Phillip posted a photo of him with wife Stephanie and their daughters Molly, 23, and Ruby, 21, posing in the sea. "Last day in paradise," he captioned the picture. The image caught the attention of Phillip's co-host and good friend Holly Willoughby, who liked the picture, having remained quiet on her own social media profile over her time off from This Morning. Fans were also quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "Omg Phil that looks amazing," while another said: "So envious!" A third joked: "Such a hard life eh?"

RELATED: Phillip Schofield inspires fans by doing this good deed during Maldives holiday

Throughout the past nine days, Phillip and his family have been sharing snippets of their holiday on social media. The close-knit family have been staying at luxury Niyama Private Islands Maldives, and have enjoyed activities including scuba diving, dining in underwater restaurants, riding on personalised bikes on the beach, and throwing back Absinthe shots with the waiters.

The star also shared a picture of his brood on Snapchat

The trip also appears to be in honour of another special occasion; Phil and Stephanie's silver wedding anniversary. To mark the momentous occasion, the TV star took to Instagram to post a sweet tribute to his wife of 25 years. Sharing a close-up photo of one of the cards he received, he wrote: "2 birthdays and a Silver Wedding Anniversary in one week! That's a lot of cards. Happy 25th Mrs S."

MORE: See the latest celebrity holidays here