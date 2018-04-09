Loading the player...

Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall are going away on a babymoon following the finale of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. The dad-to-be revealed he was jetting away on a well-deserved holiday after hosting the popular show solo from Universal Studios, Orlando on Saturday.

"Thanks for all the lovely messages again this week, we're all so glad you enjoyed the #SaturdayNightTakeaway series finale. We've had a blast in Florida, now it's holiday time! Thanks for your support. D x," Dec tweeted.

Dec didn't divulge where he is going on holiday, but he is sure to be looking forward to a relaxing break with his wife Ali, who is pregnant with the couple's first child. The news was confirmed at the end of March, after much speculation in the press. "Just wanted to say thank you for all the lovely messages. The news has sneaked out a little earlier than we had hoped but Ali and I are delighted to be expecting our first child. Thanks for all the love, we really appreciate it.D x," Dec wrote.

It has been an eventful month for Dec, after his presenting partner Ant McPartlin was charged with drink-driving following a car crash in London on 18 March. Ant has subsequently entered rehab, leaving Dec to present the last two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway alone.

After the series finale on Saturday, Dec addressed the issue with the audience at Universal Studios, admitting it hadn't been the same without his best friend by his side. In a video obtained by The Sun Online, Dec told his fans: "Thanks for all the love and support, it's been a series tinged with..well.." A member of the audience then responded, saying: "We miss Ant!" to which Dec answered: "Yes, we do, we do. It's tinged with sadness." He then asked the audience: "Can you all give a round of applause for Ant who is at home." Following an enthusiastic response, Dec added: "Thank you so much, I know he will appreciate that a great, great deal."

