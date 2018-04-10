Loading the player...

Inside Phillip Schofield's £4,000 per night Maldives holiday Take a look at their luxurious five-star resort

Phillip Schofield has spent the Easter break in "paradise" with his wife Stephanie and their two daughters, Ruby and Molly. The This Morning presenter took his family to the Maldives to celebrate both his silver wedding anniversary and 56th birthday, and we've got all the details on their stay.

The family stayed at the Niyama Private Islands resort, a five-star hotel that has been named one of the best in the world. The unique resort is split across twin islands, named Play and Chill. The Play Island is tailored towards "adventurous honeymooners, active couples and style-savvy families", while the Chill Island is home to the indulgent Drift Spa, underwater restaurant where Phillip celebrated his birthday, and beautiful overwater studios.

Phillip Schofield has been on holiday in the Maldives with his family

Although they will have been able to travel between the two islands, it appears that Phillip and his family stayed at the Chill Island, judging by the photos they have shared on social media. Phillip posted a photo of them in their private swimming pool on Monday, telling fans: "Last day in paradise." In another video he could be seen swimming out from their overwater terrace to retrieve a plastic bottle that was floating by. "Saving the planet, one bottle at a time," he wrote.

Phil gave his fans a glimpse of their lavish room on social media, and it appears they stayed in one of the ocean pavilions with its own private swimming pool, which cost around £4,000 per night for a two-bedroom suite. The villa would have its own living room and dining area, with kitchen facilities and two bathrooms, including the open-air shower that Phillip showed to his fans on Monday.

The This Morning presenter shared a photo of his resort on Instagram

Posting a photo on Snapchat that showed his reflection as he stepped out of the shower, the TV presenter wrote: ""Love the outside shower… snorkelers look down not up right?!!" Phil wrote. While fans thought they got more than they bargained for with the cheeky snap, Phil clarified that he had meant to post it.

In a hilarious video, the This Morning host said: "Lots of confusion whether or not that was an accidental video. Did I make a massive social media blunder? No, I meant to do it. And it's not really a bottom. It's just legs and a back." He also replied to one Twitter account: "Excuse me 'Epic social media blunder?!' I don't think so! Perfectly intentional, or I'd have deleted in 3 seconds!"