Gary Barlow falls in love with 'incredible' Isle of Man – and inspires his fans to plan a holiday too The Take That singer visited the Isle of Man as part of his solo tour

Gary Barlow has been travelling around the UK and Ireland for the past few weeks as part of his UK tour, but there's one place he is particularly taken with – the Isle of Man. The Take That singer performed two shows at the island's Villa Marina venue on Monday and Tuesday, and took the opportunity to explore all that the "incredible" island has to offer with his crew.

"What a day and what a place this is!" Gary captioned a photo of himself on a walk on Tuesday. Fans could be mistaken for thinking the musician was somewhere much further afield due to the amazing weather and bright blue sea in the background.

Gary Barlow took a walking tour of the Isle of Man

The 47-year-old and his team have been going on daily walks as a way to see more of each stop on their tour, and the Isle of Man was no exception. Gary posted a photo of the group walking through the countryside towards the sea on Instagram, writing: "The walking club are back out – this is one incredible place – Isle of Man."

MORE: Gary Barlow reveals the one thing he misses while on tour

In another post he shared two photos of the scenery, telling fans: "Wow this place has blown me away. Seriously stunning countryside. Breathtaking views and amazing walks." And he appears to have inspired some of his fans to visit the Isle of Man too, with many commenting on how "beautiful" and "amazing" the island looked.

The Take That singer commented on how "stunning" the island was

The Isle of Man spans 221 square miles and is located in the Irish Sea between the UK and Ireland. It is easily accessible and a great place for a staycation, with just a short 30 minute flight from many of the UK's major airports. As well as exploring the countryside, tourists like Gary can also visit Castle Rushen, which dates back to the 12th century and is considered one of Europe's best preserved medieval castles, or watch the Isle of Man TT motorcycle races, which are currently taking place on the island through to 8 June.

RELATED: Get inspiration from celebrity holidays here

Meanwhile, the island's capital of Douglas is home to a two-mile sandy beach and a number of things to see and do, such as shopping, taking a steam railway or horse tram ride or visiting the Manx Museum, making it a great family-friendly holiday destination.