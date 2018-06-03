Kirstie Allsopp reveals why her sons fly in economy while she flies in business class The Location, Location, Location presenter is mum to sons Bay, 12, and Oscar, ten

Kirstie Allsopp has made a surprising revelation about her family life, following in the footsteps of TV chef Gordon Ramsay by admitting she flies separately to her two young sons. The Location, Location, Location presenter shares Bay, 12, and Oscar, ten, with longterm partner Ben Anderson, and in a bid to teach them the value of money and hard work, her sons fly in economy, while their parents go business class. Explaining her reasoning, Kirstie told The Sun: "Club Class should be a huge treat you've worked hard for. If kids get used to it, what do they have to work towards? It seems like an absurd waste of money and very spoiling." The TV presenter added: "If I'm going to spend money, it's on the holiday itself rather than the flights."

The doting mum did add that when her children were younger, they would sit together, and that it is only now that they are old enough to sit alone that they do. Last year, Gordon opened up about his own reasons for not allowing his four children to sit in first class with him and wife Tana Ramsay. He told The Telegraph: " They haven’t worked anywhere near hard enough to afford that. At that age…you’re telling me they need to sit in first class? No, they do not. We’re really strict on that..."

Kirstie and her family are no strangers to flying, and have been on a number of exotic holidays over the past year, including a beach break to Greece in September and a trip to New York in August. While in the Big Apple, Kirstie delighted travellers by recommending a restaurant she and her family had enjoyed eating at called Oscar's Place. The restaurant had been a hit with Kirstie and her family, and she revealed that after stumbling across it earlier in the week, they had decided to go back for seconds.

The family also enjoy going away in the UK. Over the half term holidays, Kirstie shared a picture from their outing to Beer beach in Devon, captioning it: "Monday night on Beer beach was utter bliss. Fish and chips and the first UK swim of the year." The family also took advantage of the May Bank Holiday weekend by paying a visit to Exmoor National Park. Kirstie shared a rare photo of her son in the sea, captioning it: "Always nervous about posting pics of the boys, their life is not my life, but this, taken on Exmoor by a beloved friend, is everything a Bank Holiday Sunday night is about."

