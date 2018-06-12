See the incredible Scottish estate where Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams said 'I do' The couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony at the weekend

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams couldn't have chosen a more perfect venue for their intimate wedding ceremony at the weekend. The newlyweds, who said their vows in front of just a few select family and friends, married at Affric Lodge, the Scottish mansion owned by Spencer's family on Saturday.

The rural lodge sits in a 10,000 acre estate in Glen Affric, about 15 miles away from Loch Ness, and would be the perfect venue for a romantic wedding. With just eight bedrooms, the historic lodge is suited to an intimate gathering, and as well as featuring luxurious and recently renovated interiors, it is surrounded by beautiful countryside that would provide a stunning backdrop for Spencer and Vogue's wedding photos.

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams married at Affric Lodge

It's no surprise the couple chose Affric Lodge as their wedding venue; the estate is often used by the Matthews family as a retreat from their London home. It also has plenty to keep the couple's family and friends entertained over the wedding weekend, including sailing, canoeing and fishing at Loch Affric.

Go behind-the-scenes with Vogue and Spencer...

Loading the player...

The lodge can also be rented by members of the public to host hunting parties, with a three-night stay costing £11,880 for up to eight people. Previous notable guests include the Queen's grandmother Mary, who once stayed at the hunting lodge in the 19th century, and David Beckham, who filmed an advert for his Haig Club whiskey there in 2014.

The Scottish estate is owned by Spencer's father David Matthews

Spencer's father David Matthews bought the Scottish estate in 2008, and has since held the title of the Laird of Glen Affric. The title will be inherited by Spencer's brother James upon their father's death, while Vogue's new sister-in-law Pippa Middleton will become known as Lady Glen Affric.

Former Made in Chelsea star Spencer announced his engagement to Vogue in February, following one-year of dating after meeting on Channel 4 show The Jump. The couple are set to welcome their first child together later this summer.