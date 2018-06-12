You could book a stay in a holiday home owned by I'm a Celeb winner Toff And they're even named after the Made in Chelsea star

Not content with her new career as a TV presenter, Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo has added another string to her bow - and it's a little unexpected! The I'm a Celebrity star has invested in two holiday apartments with her mother Nicola in her hometown of Torquay, South Devon, which are available to book now.

The two stylish apartments have been listed on Original Cottages, and cost from £375 for a one-week stay. They have been given fitting names as a nod to their famous owner too, called Terrazza Giorgia and Tofino Torquay respectively.

Georgia Toffolo and her mother own two holiday homes in Torquay

Terrazza Giorgia is a one-bedroom apartment with its own balcony, open plan layout and stylish decor. There is also a fully-equipped kitchen, modern bathroom and large master bedroom, all located on a residential street within walking distance of Torquay's town centre and the beach. A stay costs between £375-£680 per week.

RELATED: See more UK holiday inspiration here

Meanwhile, Tofino Torquay is located within the same building, but has two bedrooms and beautiful sea views from its own private balcony. The holiday home has similar stylish interiors and has been finished to a high quality, making it a great spot for visitors to South Devon over the summer. You can expect to pay £402-£705 per week for a stay here.

A one-week stay starts at £375

Toff grew up in Torquay and although she has since relocated to London, the Made in Chelsea star often returns to the town, which has long been a popular British seaside holiday destination. Nicknamed the English Riviera, visitors love Torquay for its beaches and harbour, which is lined by shops, cafés and restaurants. The town is also home to Torre Abbey, a museum of history and art housed in a monument that dates back to the 12th century. Torquay is also ideally located for exploring the rest of South Devon and into Cornwall, with Paignton, Dartmoor National Park and Exmouth all within a short drive away.