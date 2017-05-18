Felicity Jones engaged to film director Charles Guard The couple are reportedly set to tie the knot after two years of dating

Congratulations to Felicity Jones! The Rogue One actress is engaged to her film director boyfriend, Charles Guard after two years of dating, Us Weekly reports. Felicity, 33, has kept her romance with Charles out of the spotlight, and often chooses to walk the red carpet on her own; she made a solo appearance at the Met Gala earlier this month. But by her own admission, Felicity is a romantic. In an interview with the Telegraph back in December 2014, when she was still single, Felicity said: "I am definitely romantic and I love romantic stories – that's why I keep making romantic movies. It's funny how seeing a love story never gets boring because it's the dream, isn't it? It's the dream to have a true connection with another human being."

It's been a big year for Felicity. Following on from her acclaimed performance opposite Eddie Redmayne in The Theory of Everything, she led Star Wars' first standalone film, Rogue One, to huge box office success. In a November interview with Harpers Bazaar, the Birmingham-born star opened up about the possibility of having children as her career continues to progress. "Fortunately, I feel like we're in a new era where it is empowering rather than limiting to have children," she remarked. "From what I can see from friends and relatives, women get stronger and more decisive from having children. They don't waste their time doing things they don't want to."