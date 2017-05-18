Pregnant Jessica Ennis-Hill shares unseen wedding photos with fans The former Olympic athlete is celebrating her fourth wedding anniversary

Jessica Ennis-Hill took to Instagram to share a very sweet tribute to her husband Andy Hill on Thursday, as the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Jessica uploaded a collage of snapshots taken on their big day, showing the newlyweds together at the altar, and laughing together at their wedding reception. Alongside the photographs, she wrote: "4 years today I married the love of my life. It was such an amazing day and I couldn't wish for a better husband and daddy to our children." Fans were quick to congratulate the couple, with one writing: "Oh my gosh I just cried! So beautiful! Happy anniversary."

Jessica Ennis-Hill is celebrating her fourth wedding anniversary with husband Andy

Jessica and Andy – her childhood sweetheart – tied the knot in May 2013 at St Michael and All Angels church in Hathersage, Derbyshire, near to where they both grew up. The bride looked beautiful in a romantic ivory Monique Lhuillier gown with an all-encompassing ruffled skirt and floor-length veil, and she carried a bouquet of cream and pink roses. The couple first met while attending the King Ecbert School in Sheffield, and got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2010 after eight years together.

The former Olympic athlete is currently expecting her second baby

"He was saying all these lovely things," Jessica exclusively told HELLO! following Andy's proposal, which took place at the couple's Sheffield home. "I thought, 'It really sounds like he's going to propose, but he can't be.' Then he got the ring out of his pocket. It was an amazing feeling.” Andy added: "You had a little tear in your eye. We've always talked about it and it just felt like the time was right. Christmas is quite special for me and Jess."

In March this year, Jessica announced the happy news that she and Andy are expecting their second baby. The 31-year-old, who welcomed son Reggie in July 2014, shared a photo of her little boy reading a book titled 'I'm going to be a big brother!' "Another little Ennis-Hill on the way," she confirmed. "So happy."