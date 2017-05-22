Pippa Middleton and James Matthews en route to beach honeymoon The newlyweds were spotted at Los Angeles International Airport the day after their wedding

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are headed for their honeymoon! The newlyweds were pictured at Los Angeles International Airport the day after their wedding. Pippa, 33, and James, 41, are said to be en route to French Polynesia, where they will reportedly be staying at Marlon Brando's luxurious resort The Brando.

Pippa, who wore a stunning lace wedding dress by Giles Deacon on Saturday followed by a second Pronovias gown, continued her stylish streak, wearing jeans, a white scalloped blazer and patterned top. The new Mrs Matthews was pictured holding an oversized straw beach bag, while her husband James went smart casual in jeans and a shirt. The couple were seen chatting to fellow passengers as they prepared to board the plane, bound for the South Pacific.

Pippa and James will reportedly stay at The Brando, located on the remote island of Tetiaroa, for a week. The resort they have chosen offers everything the honeymooners could possibly want; The Brando was once used as a retreat for chiefs and kings of Tahiti until it was bought by actor Marlon Brando in 1967. Now an eco-friendly resort, it is comprised of 35 villas each with their own plunge pool and strip of private white sandy beach.

The island is also a great place for watersports including paddleboarding, snorkelling and deep-sea fishing – perfect activities for the sporty couple, who went jogging together the day before their wedding. A stay at the exclusive resort isn't cheap; rooms start at $2,700 (approx £2,159) per night for a one-room villa, but for that price the newlyweds will be able to truly unwind with 24-hour-a-day service from staff, and the peace and privacy of their own stretch of beach and swimming pool.

Following on from their tropical honeymoon, the couple are set to spend a few days at Affric Lodge, the Scottish mansion owned by James' family which sits in a 10,000 acre estate in Glen Affric, about 15 miles away from Loch Ness.

