Prince Harry's menu card from Pippa Middleton's wedding up for sale! The personalised menu is currently being auctioned off on eBay

A personalised menu card used by Prince Harry at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews has gone up for sale on eBay. A photograph of the decorative card appeared on the site on Tuesday, along with a description apparently confirming that the menu is "genuine and original" and was used by HRH Prince Henry of Wales. The seller, who is starting bids at £499, adds that the menu is printed on thick paper, and confirms that Harry's name has been handwritten. Also up for sale on the site are Pippa and James' personalised wedding menu cards, which are being sold together for £499, and a used souvenir wrist band, which granted entry to Englefield village while the wedding was taking place at St Mark's Church.

Prince Harry's menu card from Pippa Middleton's wedding is up for sale

Pippa and James pulled out all the stops for their wedding reception, where guests included Prince Harry, Prince William and the bride's sister Kate. Invitees sat down to dine in a spectacular 140ft glass marquee in the garden of the Middleton family home, which was decked out in an enchanted forest theme. The banquet began with a starter of Berkshire Mayfly Trout, served with marinated cucumber, confit tomatoes, horseradish cream and sauce vierge.

For their main course, the couple chose a cannon of Herdwick lamb, served with lamb shoulder tortellini, aubergine puree, Yorkshire asparagus and a black olive jus. Dessert was a Glen Affric cranachan cheesecake, accompanied by a Highland whiskey honey – a clear nod to James's family ties to Scotland. The drinks menu featured Champagne Montrachet 2015, Chateau Palmer 1995 Margaux, and Affric Trait 10 year Highlands Malt.

The seller describes the personalised menu as "genuine and original'

After dinner, James and Pippa reportedly enjoyed their first dance together accompanied by a saxophonist and a DJ, before dancing the night away with their guests, who were also treated to a single malt whisky bar, photo booths and a light projection show which saw footage of the bride and groom beamed onto the back of Bucklebury Manor.