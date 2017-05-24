Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding favours revealed

It was dubbed "wedding of the year," so it comes as no surprise that Pippa Middleton and James Matthews pulled out all the stops to make sure their special day was perfect. The Duchess of Cambridge's sister made sure the occasion was a sentimental one as she added several family touches. HELLO! Online can confirm that the 33-year-old made sure guests left with unique wedding favours - personalised marshmallows, presumed to be from her younger brother James Middleton's business Boomf. The marshmallows were gifted to the 350 guests that attended the wedding breakfast and featured the bride and groom's initials on them. It's no wonder as food entrepreneur James, who used to also run Nice Cakes, provided personalised cupcakes at the royal wedding in 2011.

James Middleton is believed to have provided wedding favours

During a previous interview with Brides, James admitted he often turns towards his sisters for advice when it comes to his products. "They are incredibly supportive and are always intrigued by what I come up with," he revealed. "My family is usually the first guinea pigs to try out my new recipes. The marshmallows got the thumbs up from the first batch so I was pretty happy with that." He added: "I was experimenting with ways of creating edible objects from digital content and I was working to three criteria: 1. They had to be delicious 2. They had to be personalized. 3. They had to fit through a letterbox or in a mailbox. After much experiments, Boomf! There it was: photo marshmallows."

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the Duchess was the artist behind Pippa's order of service, which was beautifully decorated with an intricate drawing of St Mark’s Church, the very place the happy couple got married on Saturday. According to The Sun, Reverend Nick Wynee-Jones, who married the happy couple, described it as: "A lovely piece."

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews got married on Saturday 20 May

Pippa and James exchanged vows at the pretty socialite's hometown in Berkshire, with the wedding reception held at her parent's garden in a lavish wedding marquee. The couple reportedly enjoyed their first dance together accompanied by a saxophonist and a DJ, before dancing the night away with their guests, who were also treated to a single malt whisky bar, photo booths and a light projection show which saw footage of the bride and groom beamed onto the back of Bucklebury Manor.