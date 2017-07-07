Matt Willis shares pregnancy photo of wife Emma to mark 9th wedding anniversary The Big Brother host and Busted musician have three kids together

Matt Willis paid a loving tribute to wife Emma as they celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Thursday. Taking to his Instagram page, the Busted musician share an old throwback of his partner when she was pregnant. In the caption, he gushed: "I have been lucky enough to be married to this incredible woman for 9 years today! You have given me so much baby. I treasure every minute we spend together. And I’m quite aware I'm punching! Here's to the next 70+ years... xxx"

Earlier on, the Big Brother host shared a heartfelt message to mark the special milestone. Alongside a picture of the couple sharing a sweet kiss, Emma wrote: "9 years ago today, I was about to walk down the aisle... 9 years later we have come so far, and produced 3 incredible human beings... Thank you @mattjwillis for our beautiful life together. I love you babe Happy anniversary ❤." [sic] Fans rushed to congratulate the couple, with one writing: "You two are the cutest together!" Another commented: "Happy anniversary to you both. You 2 are solid here are to many more years. Enjoy." A third post read: "Amazing, so lovely to see you so happy Matt, and what a stunner of a wife you have!"

Emma, 41, and Matt, 34, have been married since July 2008, and are proud parents to three children together: eight-year-old Isabelle, five-year-old son Ace, and one-year-old Trixie Grace. Earlier this year, Emma revealed the sweet way in which she and Matt plan to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary next year - by renewing their wedding vows! The presented confessed that the pair would love to host the special day at the venue where they originally tied the knot. "I want to go back to where we got married," she told The Sun. "Renew our vows and have a wedding party where everybody that attends who is, or has been, married, wears whatever they got married in."