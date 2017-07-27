Marvin and Rochelle Humes celebrate 5th wedding anniversary with beautiful photos The couple said "I do" in a fairy tale wedding exclusively covered by HELLO!

Happy wedding anniversary to Marvin and Rochelle Humes! The couple celebrated their special milestone by sharing a beautiful set of photos on Instagram, taken from their big day back in 2012. Marvin paid a sweet tribute to his wife and mother of his two children, writing: "27th July 2012 was the happiest day of my life. I married my best friend and soulmate. 5 incredible years have passed and every day just gets better and better.

"Rochy thank you for giving me everything I've ever dreamed about. You're the most incredible Mother and all I ever hoped for and more in my Wife. I look forward to our next 50 years together where we'll be forever loving and laughing. Today we'll be celebrating like it's day one. Love you baby. Happy Anniversary. Marv x."

27. 7. 17 💒 Happy Anniversary Mr H. 5 years ago today I said "I DO" and I'd say it over and over again. My rock, my best friend and I fancy the beeppppp out of you. Here's to 155 more ❤️ A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on Jul 26, 2017 at 11:11pm PDT

Marvin and Rochelle are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary

Likewise, Rochelle, 28, shared her favourite memories from her big day, uploading six photos on Instagram. The first showed the then-newlyweds beaming with happiness. Rochelle wrote: "27. 7. 17 Happy Anniversary Mr H. 5 years ago today I said "I DO" and I'd say it over and over again. My rock, my best friend and I fancy the beeppppp out of you. Here's to 155 more." She also posted a photo of herself proudly holding her marriage certificate and captioned it: "Signed. Sealed. Delivered."

Other pictures show the couple enjoying their first dance, sharing a sweet kiss and Rochelle laughing as she listened to the speeches. The pop star also gave fans a glimpse of their stunning venue, Blenheim Palace.

Signed. Sealed. Delivered 💍 A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on Jul 27, 2017 at 12:11am PDT

The pop star showed off her marriage certificate

Marvin and Rochelle's wedding was exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine in 2012. The former JLS boy band member recalled the moment he set eyes on his beautiful bride, saying: "When the music started up and I knew Rochelle had arrived, I was desperate to turn around and look at her. We hadn't spoken all day and had spent the previous night apart. I'd missed her and I couldn't wait to see her.

"But so many people had said to me that I shouldn't turn around – that it was unlucky. Then, when I looked to my left and she was there, oh man, she looked unbelievable; more beautiful than I've ever seen her look. Her face, her smile, the dress, everything… She was absolutely stunning."

And what a day it was...🎩💍 A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on Jul 26, 2017 at 11:21pm PDT

The couple said "I do" at Blenheim Palace

Rochelle said she was overcome with emotions on her big day, telling HELLO! magazine: "It just hit me, what we were saying to each other. It was all so overwhelming, I couldn't stop myself from crying. I looked at Marvin and his eyes were glassy. I kept thinking he might go too, but he held it down."