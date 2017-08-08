Are Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus already married? Actor spotted wearing gold band The Australian actor reconciled with Miley Cyrus towards the end of 2015

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have sparked wedding rumours once again. The Hunger Games actor was pictured wearing a gold band on his left hand during an outing with Miley's mother Tish Cyrus on a Kentucky farm this weekend. In a picture, obtained by TMZ, the gold ring was clearly visible which has prompted many to speculate that the lovebirds have officially tied the knot. However, TMZ have since reported that Liam and Miley are not yet married, and that the Australian star's ring was "nothing more than a false alarm". HELLO! Online has contacted a representative for Liam for comment.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus reconciled towards the end of 2015

Liam, 27, and Miley, 24, first met in 2009 on the set of The Last Song. They became engaged in 2012 only to call things off a year later, before reconciling towards the end of 2015. Over the past few weeks, Miley has been busy promoting her new music, which includes new song Malibu. The pop star previously said that her new album is inspired by her fiancé. Speaking about Liam on Australian radio station The Kyle & Jackie O Show, she explained: "I definitely would be lying if I said that wasn't the influence or why I'm here… Because it's like, I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for you."

Liam Hemsworth posts rare picture with Miley Cyrus - see her hilarious response

In January 2016, it was revealed that the couple's engagement was back on. The American pop star recently spoke to Billboard about their time apart. "I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard," she explained. "Suddenly you're like, 'I don't recognise you anymore.' We had to re-fall for each other." In an interview with GQ Australia last May, Liam explained the reasons why they split. He shared: "Of course it was hard. But at the time we were both going in different directions and it's just what needed to happen. We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time - we both needed that."