Jeff Brazier gets seal of approval from fiancée Kate's dad following engagement The TV presenter shared his engagement news exclusively with HELLO!

There's only one other person who's more ecstatic about Jeff Brazier and Kaye Dwyer's engagement – Kate's dad. The TV presenter has shared an entertaining photo on Instagram, showing how he clearly has the seal of approval from his future father-in-law. The snap showed how Kate's dad had bought a stack of HELLO! magazines, which this week feature his daughter and Jeff's exclusive engagement news.

"I think @katedwyerpr's Dad has just guaranteed record sales of @hellomaguk this week, I'm very pleased he's so happy about our engagement," Jeff cheekily wrote. The life coach proposed to Kate, a travel PR, in Ibiza, but asked his two sons Bobby and Freddie for approval first. Jeff, 38, has single-handedly raised his sons since the tragically premature death of their mother, Jade Goody, in 2009.

Jeff shared a photo of HELLO! magazines

"Both boys were intrigued by how it would work, how I'd do it," Jeff told HELLO! in this week's issue, out now. "They said, 'What will you do, Dad, if she says no?' I said, 'I don't want to be complacent, but I think we're alright'." At the wedding, which will be "somewhere hot" next summer, "the boys will be my best men," revealed Jeff. "It means a lot to me, for them to be such a huge part of the wedding," he said.

Of his proposal, Jeff revealed: "We walked out to the end of a jetty and sat on a wall that formed a harbour for the local fishing boats. Kate talked about how special the moment was, how relaxed and happy she felt, and I thought, 'Let's do it now.' I told her I loved her, and had been thinking about this for a while. I pulled the box with the ring out from my back pocket and asked if she would marry me. It was a very special moment."

The presenter shared his engagement news with HELLO!

