Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander 'secretly tie the knot' The couple first met on the set of The Light Between Oceans

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander reportedly tied the knot over the weekend in Ibiza. The newlywed sweethearts were spotted on the Spanish island wearing wedding bands, and appeared to be enjoying a post-wedding brunch with family and friends. Michael, 40, and his 29-year-old Oscar-winning wife appeared to be glowing as their loved ones joined them for the occasion.

The couple are yet to officially confirm their marriage but The Sun previously revealed their plans to wed in a secret ceremony in Ibiza. A source revealed at the time: "Guests have been told to arrive in Ibiza on a certain date and they will then be collected and taken to the hotel." The source added: "He's splashing out big time and it's going to be the party of the year."

The couple pictured at the airport in LA earlier this year

Alicia was dressed in a loose blue and white print dress as she mingled with her nearest and dearest with her reported new spouse Michael. Appearing fresh-faced, the Swedish-born actress snuggled up to the love of her life as he opted for a relaxed look. Wearing a Hawaiian print shirt and white tank top, Michael was pictured wrapping his arms around Alicia's shoulder, showing his affectionate side. The Hollywood darlings, who are notoriously private about their relationship, did not hold back in their public display of affection.

Alicia and Michael have reportedly married in Ibiza

The actors met in 2014 on the set of their film The Light Between Oceans where Alicia played Michael's wife. The couple made their first public debut together at the Golden Globes in 2016 where Alicia was nominated twice for her performances in The Danish Girl and Ex Machina. Before taking their seats for the ceremony, Michael did not hold back on praising his then-girlfriend, telling Entertainment Tonight he was "very proud" of her.