Lila Feinberg, the fiancée of disgraced Amazon Studios boss Roy Price, has called off their wedding amid sexual harassment claims. The couple were due to marry next month at the Carlyle Hotel in New York, but Roy was recently suspended after Isa Hackett – daughter of author Philip K. Dick – alleged that Roy made sexually suggestive comments to her.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lila has called off the wedding. She was due to wear a custom dress by Marchesa – the label owned by Harvey Weinstein's wife Georgina Chapman, who has since left the director. She and Roy are believed to have met last year at Amazon's premiere party for Woody Allen's film Café Society at the Carlyle Hotel.

Roy, 51, was suspended "indefinitely" last week following additional allegations that he ignored an actress's claim of a sexual assault by Harvey Weinstein. A spokesman for Amazon said: "Roy Price is on leave of absence effective immediately." Rose McGowan took to Twitter to confirm some of these allegations, writing: "I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn't been proven. I said I was the proof."

She then followed her tweet by writing: "I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development. When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works." Rose added: "I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar."

Scores of women have come forward, alleging that they were sexually assaulted by Harvey over the years. One of the latest claims came from Hollyoaks actress Lysette Anthony. In an essay penned in the Sunday Times, the TV star revealed that she first met Harvey in 1982, and said the pair were on friendly terms before he allegedly forced himself on her in her home.