John Stamos announces engagement to Caitlin McHugh – see where he proposed The actor appears to have popped the question at Disneyland

Congratulations are in order for John Stamos and his girlfriend Caitlin McHugh. The couple are happily engaged, with John, 54, sharing their exciting news on Twitter and Instagram. The actor, who is best known for starring in ER and Full House, posted a magical illustration of the couple standing in front of the iconic Disneyland castle in California. He revealed: "I asked... she said yes!... And we lived happily ever after."

The couple have been dating for around a year and a half, but have kept their relationship out of the public eye. Last year, John opened up about his girlfriend, revealing how she has bonded with his Fuller House co-stars. "They all love her more than me. They're like, 'Is Caitlin coming?'" he joked to Entertainment Tonight. "'We don't care about you, is Caitlin coming?'" On why the pair click, he added: "She's just a good person."

John shared a photo of the proposal on Instagram

Caitlin, an actress, has previously had roles in The Vampire Diaries, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and NCIS: Los Angeles. She worked with John on a short film together, Ingenueish, and at the time, spoke about how supportive her boyfriend is. "I'm very happy. He's super supportive, and I really couldn't ask for anything better," she said. "We like to keep our lives private because we've seen what relationships in the public eye can be like and we just like our privacy. We don't want the commentary from the masses about what our relationship is or should be. We're very happy together and we hope to be so for a long time."

The couple started dating last year

John was previously married to actress and model Rebecca Romijn. The pair met when Rebecca modelled at a Victoria's Secret fashion show in 1994. John popped the question on Christmas Eve 1997 and they married the following year at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. Six years later, the couple announced their intention to divorce, which was finalised in March 2005.