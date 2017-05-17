Mark Ronson's wife Josephine de La Baume files for divorce The couple have been married for five years

Mark Ronson's partner Josephine De La Baume has filed for divorce after five years of marriage. According to reports, the French actress noted the separation date as 21 April 2017, and filed irreconcilable differences. The pair don't share any children. The Grammy-winning producer has yet to speak about the split, but hinted that he was in a "fragile state" after posting a video to Instagram, writing: "You know you're in a fragile state when a smooth jazz version of Chaka Khan's Sweet Thang caresses your soul like an old friend." The DJ has been keeping busy for the past few weeks, and is currently performing in Ibiza.

The pair tied the knot in 2011

The couple tied the knot back in September 2011 at a beautiful villa in France in an intimate ceremony with Kate Moss and Lily Allen in attendance. Speaking about the proposal, Josephine previously told the Daily Mail: "Mark proposed on the beach in La Rochelle - I had no idea whatsoever. He designed the ring - it's a yellow diamond, so beautiful." He was previously engaged to Parks and Recreation actress Rashida Jones back in 2003, but the pair split a year later.

Josephine filed for divorce

Mark previously cited his marriage as one of the reasons that he stop partying as much as he used to, telling the Guardian: "I guess I was probably going out a little too much in 2007 and 2008. I kind of wish I'd been drinking and partying a bit less, because when I look back on it, it's all a bit of a blur… Maybe because it wasn't as much fun as it had been, maybe just because I'm a little older or married, I don't do that anymore."