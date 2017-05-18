Harry Styles shows his funny side with hilarious sketch with James Corden Watch James Corden and Harry Styles' brilliant sketch...

Harry Styles is a man of many talents – he can sing, he can act, and now we have discovered he can do comedy! The One Direction star took part in a skit during an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden this week, and quickly won over viewers and fans with his funny performance.

READ: Tess Ward breaks her silence on reported romance with Harry Styles

The sketch begins with Harry and James performing a serious surgery. Dressed in scrubs and surgical masks, the pair get to work on a patient before Harry begins to sing It's Not Unusual, leading to the hilarious two dancing along to the tune while other 'doctors' desperately try to save the patient's life. The pair then try their hand at pallbearing but get distracted by singing Mambo No. 5 while using the coffin between them as a drum. The pair are then fired, and so try to become bomb diffusers instead.

The pair played surgeons among other characters

James says: "We can't mess this up. The whole world is relying on us. No singing, do you understand? No singing." James then whispers: "Jitter bug". Harry begins to join in while James shouts: "Don't you dare! Keep it together." However, the pair end up singing along to I Love to Boogie as the bomb ticks down. Fans were quick to praise Harry's comedy skills, with one writing: "Seriously Harry should have his own show," while another added: "GIVE THIS BOY HIS DAMN GRAMMY AND OSCAR ALREADY."

READ: Harry Styles hints he's set to play young Mick Jagger in Rolling Stones biopic

Harry recently opened up about his new solo album

Harry has been busy promoting his new album, and recently opened up about his new music on the Graham Norton Show. "I am excited and really proud of it," he said. "I have worked so hard on it." He also revealed how travelling solo was different from being in a band, adding: "There's certainly more room in the dressing room! I don't feel on my own because I have such an amazing band."