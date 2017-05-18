Eamonn Holmes shares hilarious throwback snaps of him and wife Ruth Langsford …Featuring perms, mullets and serious shoulder pads!

As he and his wife prepared to take over hosting duties on This Morning on Thursday, Eamonn Holmes took to Instagram to share some hilarious snapshots taken during the couple's early days in journalism. Eamonn uploaded a montage photo, featuring four photos – two of himself and two of Ruth Langsford – captured when they were first starting out in their careers. He wrote: "The News today is… @RuthieeL and Me hosting @thismorning for the rest of the week. Hope you can tune in." Wife Ruth then shared his post, writing alongside: "Look what @eamonnholmes just posted! We didn't know each other then but we were both working in News… him in Belfast, me in Plymouth. My perm was very trendy back then… honest! 35 years later and you can catch us on @thismorning today & tomorrow #itv 10.30am X."

Eamonn Holmes shared a funny throwback photo of him and wife Ruth Langsford

The post proved very popular with fans – including some famous faces. Melanie Sykes commented: "God I love you two", while Linda Robson wrote: "My favourite couple. Such a great team." Cath Tyldesley tweeted: “@EamonnHolmes @RuthieeL These pics are amazing! X”, and This Morning's resident chef Phil Vickery joked: "You see, a mullet is cool!!"

The This Morning stars have been happily married since 2010

Eamonn and Ruth have been happily married since 2010, and were in a relationship for 12 years prior to their wedding. The couple, who share a 15-year-old son together, recently shared the secret to their happy partnership. "Just to keep talking and to keep laughing," Eamonn said. Ruth agreed, adding: "We do laugh a lot. People say, 'Oh Eamonn and Ruth always bicker', and we do, but we also laugh a lot."

