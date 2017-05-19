Brad Pitt 'devastated' by death of two good friends The actor is mourning the loss of both Chris Cornell and Brad Grey

Brad Pitt has been left devastated after losing two good friends in a matter of days. On Thursday, it was announced that Soundgarden rocker Chris Cornell had been found dead in his hotel room, aged 52. Meanwhile, last weekend, another close friend Brad Grey, the former chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, passed away from cancer at 59. An insider told E! News that Brad is "devastated and in shock", adding: "He is trying to process the loss of two great friends. This has hit him very hard. With Brad Grey, Brad was one of the few people who knew he was sick. Grey was told he had a few weeks to live, but he didn't even get that long. He was gone way too soon."

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Brad Pitt pictured with his late friend Brad Grey

Musician Chris was found dead in his hotel room at the MGM Grand Hotel in Detroit. Officials later confirmed he had hanged himself. Chris was a lead singer and songwriter in the groups Soundgarden and Audioslave. He left behind three children and a wife.

STORY: Brad Pitt focusing on his children following split from Angelina

The actor and Chris Cornell, together with Sting, at a charity event in January

Brad had long been friends with Chris; in 2010 his daughter Zahara attended Chris' daughter Toni's sixth birthday. During a 2004 interview with Cinema Confidential, Brad revealed his admiration for the rocker, saying: "I'm a big Chris Cornell addict, anything he does." More recently, Brad and Chris reunited in January of this year, alongside fellow musician Sting, at the ROCK4EB! Charity event in Malibu.

STORY: Angelina Jolie opens up about 'difficult' split from Brad Pitt