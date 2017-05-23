Ariana Grande issues heartbreaking statement following terror attack The horrific incident took place at her concert in Manchester

Ariana Grande's team has issued a short but heartfelt statement following the terror attack at her concert in Manchester on Monday night. It comes after police confirmed that the blast has claimed the lives of 22 people, including children and teenagers, and injured 59 others. It read: "Tonight, our hearts are broken. We mourn the lives of children and loved one taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders… We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

Ariana Grande shared a message for her fans on Twitter following the terror attack

It comes after Ariana, 23, took to Twitter to share her sorrow and shock following the attack. "Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words." Following the shocking incident, a host of celebrities have paid tribute to the people of Manchester, and the many victims of the attack.

James Corden addressed the incident on The Late Late Show, saying: "It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news that attacks like this can happen, but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight. And I'm telling you, a more tight-knit group of people you will be hard pressed to find. Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core. And if it was even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Manchester tonight."

James Corden paid a poignant tribute to the people of Manchester

David Beckham was among the stars who took to social media to pay their respects. "Heartbreaking news from Manchester," he wrote. "As a father & a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy…" Harry Styles tweeted: "I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight. Sending love to everyone involved. H."