Holly Willoughby on how she deals with husband Dan Baldwin post-argument The This Morning presenter and TV producer have been married for nine years

Although she has been blissfully married to her husband for nine years, Holly Willoughby has revealed that she and partner Dan Baldwin argue - just like any other couple! Opening up about her relationship with the TV producer, the This Morning presenter confessed that she often "needs space" following a martial dispute. "Sometimes I just need to have more of a level head, so I just go off and calm down a bit," she recently said on the ITV daytime show. "I just need that bit of space."

Beautiful times... sunshine and snow... ❄️☀️❄️☀️❄️☀️❄️☀️❄️☀️❄️☀️❄️☀️ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Feb 18, 2017 at 3:08am PST

The 36-year-old, who shares three children with Dan, also admitted that she would happily go to bed without resolving an argument. "I wake up the following morning and things don't seem as bad," she remarked. "Sometimes you've just rationalised things a bit better in your head, and you’re not so emotional and quick to snipe and shout."

Meanwhile, Holly recently opened up about her role as a mother. Speaking to HELLO! and other reporters, the TV star explained: "I have become quite good at becoming strict with my time and in everything I do in life. I think people think that I work a lot more than I actually do, I work Monday to Thursday and I always have Fridays off."

Elaborating further, Holly admitted that her number one priority will always be her family - no matter what. "If I work in the afternoons than I make sure I'm home in time for bedtime," she added. "I have to do that, otherwise I go a bit grey inside. I love work but the most important thing is my family and making that right. If that doesn't feel right, I really put the brake on and pull back. Even friendships will sort of go down the pecking order because it's not as important as that really, if I'm honest. If they're true friends, they'll always understand that. I have a group of mums who are friends and we all are on the same page."