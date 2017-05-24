Russell Crowe opens up about friendships with divorced couple Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise Russell Crowe is close friends with both Nicole and Tom, and opened up about his friendships with the pair

Russell Crowe opened up about the split of his two friends – Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise – and how it must have been "hard" for them both. The actor, who is currently starring in The Mummy alongside Tom, also denied reports that his long friendship with Nicole had been damaged by spending time with the Mission Impossible star.

READ: Find out why Nadia Sawalha turned down a role with Russell Crowe in Gladiator

Tom and Russell are co-stars in The Mummy

Chatting to Kyle and Jackie O on KIIS FM, he said: "Obviously, at the time any kind of ending a part of a relationship like that is gonna be heavy man. And it must have been hard for both of them." He added: "When I said that joke about the divorce Nicole got me, that is said with a deep affection and love for both of them. Thomas and I have an innate trust and you can see it in the movie with hard we go."

READ: Russell Crowe looks unrecognisable on day out in Sydney

Russell is close friends with Nicole

Russell has previously opened up about his friendship with them both, and how he had originally met Tom through Nicole. "We've known each other since 1992," he told Fairfax Media. "We met - there will be a few names hitting the floor here - we were at a barbecue at Naomi Watts' house and Nicole Kidman, who was Tom's wife at the time, introduced me. She brought him over to where I was sitting. The most amazing thing was that I was talking to, at the time, the biggest movie star in the world, and he had been introduced to my films by his wife, so he was asking me questions, not the other way around. It was a pretty amazing experience and we have been friends ever since."